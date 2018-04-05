Court begins today at 10:30 a.m.

Today begins day two of the sentencing phase for Gloria Williams. Williams pleaded guilty to kidnapping newborn Kamiyah from a Jacksonville hospital in 1998 and raising her as her own daughter for 18 years.

Gloria Williams is expected to take the stand.

During the first day of sentencing, the court heard emotional testimonies from Kamiyah Mobley's biological family, including her mother who shouted into the courtroom, "I am your mother Kamiyah! I am your mother!"

Kamiyah's father, grandmother, and Williams' mother also spoke.

As part of her plea deal, Williams is facing up to 22 years in prison for kidnapping Kamiyah and interfering with custody. If she had not pleaded guilty, she could have faced a life sentence.

Kamiyah has yet to speak to the public or media since the sentencing phase began. This emotional sentencing is likely to take a toll on her as she regards Gloria as her mother. She keeps her number in her phone as 'mommy.'

In raw video of her interrogation, she can be seen hugging Williams and asking her 'What do I do?'

Kamiyah did sit down with First Coast News' Keitha Nelson for an exclusive interview to talk about her life so far and her plans for the future.

Williams is expected to speak beginning at 10:30 a.m.

