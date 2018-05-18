SANTA FE, Texas – Law enforcement and ambulances surrounded a high school southeast of Houston early Friday where officials confirm there was an active shooter.

The suspect is now in custody, according to an assistance principal.

A federal official and a county official close to the situation confirm to KHOU 11 News there are multiple student fatalities at the scene and an officer was also wounded.

"This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The district has initiated a lockdown. We will send out additional information as soon as it is available," the school district posted on Facebook.

Federal officials believe the suspect in the shooting is a student.

Views from Air 11 show several ambulances, including a mass casualty ambulance, along with multiple Life Flight helicopters on the scene. Multiple victims have been transported to John Sealy Hospital in Galveston.

Both the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office and the Galveston County Sheriff's Office say they are assisting, and witnesses say several DPS Troopers also responded.

The school is located at 16000 Highway 6, about 30 miles southeast of Houston.

Some students say they were evacuated down the street to a nearby auto shop as police surrounded the school. Many parents are now lining up to pick their kids up at the business.

The school district says parents can also pick their kids up at the Alamo Gym on Highway 6.

