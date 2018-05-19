LONDON -- CBS News is providing continuous coverage of the Royal Wedding!

Prince Harry will marry his 36-year-old American fiancée, actress Meghan Markle, Saturday, with the world watching.

The highly-anticipated royal wedding could become the most viewed event in history, with an estimated 3 billion people expected to watch.

Since Harry and Meghan are getting married within the smaller confines of Windsor Castle (instead of Westminster Abbey in central London), the couple sought to arrange their wedding so that as many people as possible could share the experience in person.

