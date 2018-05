BRADENTON, Fla. - Cecil Johnston really wanted to get away from Manatee County deputies.

He stole a truck, then hit in a chimney, deputies said.

But things didn't work out in his favor.

You can run but you can't hide from MCSO Deputies, Watch Unit and K-9 Boss. Cecil Johnston found that out the hard way after fleeing from deputies in a stolen truck and then trying to hide in a chimney. pic.twitter.com/X78v0SnuUD — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) May 30, 2018

