ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - Detectives are looking for two women who stole more than $500 in cold medicine and other medical products from a CVS store.

The women took the items from the store, located at 36440 State Road 54, on three occurrences, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office crime tips line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case numbers 18011768, 18011763 and 18011766.

