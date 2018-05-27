There’s a lot of water on Bayshore Avenue, but it’s not from Subtropical Storm Alberto.

According to the city of Tampa, a water main broke on Bayshore at Bay to Bay. And because of it, southbound Bayshore is shut down from Rubideaux to Bay to Bay.

Drivers are being told to find avoid the area.

But while that water isn’t from Alberto, there is rain across Tampa Bay that is. Make sure to stay with 10News for the very latest as the storm moves north through the Gul of Mexico. We’ll have continuous updates on-air and online.

