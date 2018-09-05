ORLANDO, Fla. -- A water rescue is underway right now in Orlando, in what may be an alligator attack.

The search is taking place in a lake near East Colonial Drive between North Goldenrod Road and North Chickasaw Trail.

A source told the CBS affiliate in Orlando that crews are looking into the possibility that a gator pulled a teen under water.

More equipment is being taken to the scene. Nearby residents didn’t hear anything before the rescue boats were launched.

Media: Active Water Rescue underway Salem/Marietta. PIO en-route. No further updates at this time. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) May 9, 2018

