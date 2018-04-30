KITTY HAWK, NC (WVEC) -- The body of a 4-year-old boy who was swept away by an ocean wave last week in the Outer Banks was recovered Monday morning, Kitty Hawk Police said.

Wesley Belisle's body was located by the Currituck County Sheriff's Office around 7:40 a.m. on Carova Beach, about 34 miles from where he was last seen.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the boy's family had been vacationing in the area from New Hampshire.

Officials said Wesley and his mother were walking along a Kitty Hawk beach on Wednesday when a wave hit Wesley, carrying him out into the ocean.

Crews combed 130 square miles of ocean before suspending their initial search Wednesday night.

"We hope that the outpouring of compassion and offers of support, thoughts and prayers to the Belisle family from people all over the world can bring them some amount of solace in this time of tremendous grief," Kitty Hawk Police Chief Joel C. Johnson said in a statement.

Wesley's family is making arrangements for him to be transported back to New Hampshire.

PHOTOS: Memorial on beach for boy swept away by the waves

PHOTOS: Memorial on beach for boy swept away by the waves 01 / 06 01 / 06

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2018 WVEC