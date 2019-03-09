PALM BAY, Fla. — Only in Florida!

A Palm Bay man said there must be a way to make Hurricane Dorian go away.

His suggestion?

Drop some ice, a lot of it, in the ocean.

“I can’t see how they haven’t come up with some kind of way to combat these storms yet,” the unidentified man told a Florida Today reporter. “All this warm weather and warm water. “We have a Navy. Why don’t the Navy come and drop ice in the warm water so it can’t get going as fast as it’s going?"

Interesting, seeing that Hurricane Dorian sat idle for about a day.

“Drive some Air Force planes around and get the winds going the opposite way. Get the Navy to in circles to fight it the other way,” he added.

The reporter in Brevard County posted a video of his interview with this man, and it has been watched 12.3 million times.

