The Lido Beach renourishment project is two to three weeks behind schedule, but it’s moving along.

The project is two-thirds complete. It’s now in front of the Sandcastle Hotel.

Crews have lost more than 30 work days due to bad weather. So far, they’ve extended the beach about 150 feet out and raised it about three to four feet.

North of the tractors and pipes, you’ll see the finished beach area, filled with beach chairs and visitors enjoying the view.

Even during low tide, some buildings south of the project remain out in the water due to the severe erosion from past storms.

The contractor says the project should be completed by the beginning of March at the latest.

