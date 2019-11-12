House judiciary to debate impeachment articles against President Trump

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday will begin debating two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump -- one for abuse of power and the other for obstruction of Congress.

It sets up a potential impeachment vote before Christmas and Senate trial in January.

Full moon occurs at 12:12 on 12/12

If you are superstitious, this is one interesting week for you. As the moon rises Wednesday evening, watch it closely. Just after midnight, at 12:12 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, the moon will be full. That’s right -- the December full moon occurs at 12:12 a.m. on 12/12.

Busch Gardens puts Christmas tree on top of Iron Gwazi coaster

Nothing screams the holidays in Tampa Bay quite like clear blue skies and a Christmas tree on top of a roller coaster.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay did just that on Tuesday, and tweeted a video of it.

