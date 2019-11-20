ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It is another chilly morning in the Tampa Bay area. 10News meteorologist Grant Gilmore has more on when it will warm up!

Two people were shot early Wednesday at Derby Lane in St. Petersburg.

And, the nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards will be announced this morning.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter