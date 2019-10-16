ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hillsborough County could be the first county in Florida to adopt vaping age restrictions.
Democratic front-runners face off at Ohio debate.
Tropical disturbance has a 40-percent chance of development in the Gulf of Mexico.
What other people are reading right now:
- VERIFY: Fact-checking the fourth Democratic debate
- 14-year-old girl disappears from school, deputies say she never got on bus
- Former star on 'Deadliest Catch' arrested on drug charges in Tampa
- Thousands of honey bees get away, sting people in a Tampa neighborhood
- 'Let me out!': Man gives family one last laugh at his own funeral
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter