MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — When you go to the beach you expect to share the road with walkers, joggers, bikers, but an alligator?

That's what happened last week at Myrtle Beach.

Gail Bowick shared photos with WFMY News 2 that she took of an alligator resting along a highway. Neighbors in the area did some sight seeing.

SCDNR Tweeted that the the alligator was about 11 feet long and was found on Highway 707 near Tournament Blvd.

PHOTOS | 11-Foot Alligator at Myrtle Beach An alligator found, removed at Myrtle Beach along Hwy 707 near Tournament Blvd

SCDNR said the gator was safely removed from the highway and there were no injuries.

