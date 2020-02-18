STARK COUNTY, Ohio — 911 is only for emergencies only – but apparently, not everyone agrees on the definition.

WEWS reports a woman in Stark County, Ohio, is accused of repeatedly calling 911 on Feb. 13 after her parents canceled her cell phone plan.

According to the local news station, Seloni Khetarpal is 36 years old.

FOX8 went through court documents which said, on her first call, she was told only to use the emergency number if she needed police assistance for an actual problem – and a canceled phone plane didn’t qualify. But WEWS reports she called again, became “belligerent” with the dispatcher and demanded an officer be sent to her home.

Police did respond.

Khetarpal was reportedly arrested and charged with disrupting public services. That’s a fourth-degree felony in Ohio.

Seloni Khetarpal

Stark County Sheriff's Office | Courtesy: WEWS News 5 Cleveland

RELATED: They met on a dating app. He robbed a bank and forced her to drive the getaway car

RELATED: Video: Fast food worker fired after bathing in kitchen sink

RELATED: Jars of preserved human tongues found hidden in Florida home

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter