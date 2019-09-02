SASKATCHEWAN, Canada — Dave Assman just wants to have a personalized license plate.

But officials don't want to let him have one.

Assman, of Melville, Saskatchewan, says his application for an "ASSMAN" license plate was denied because it was an "unacceptable slogan," he told the Canadian Broadcast Corporation.

But he's going to appeal, saying it's his name. "I'm not ashamed of it. There's nothing bad about it."

He said it is of German extraction and is pronounced "Oss-men."

