MAPLE GLEN, Pa. — FOR SALE: 5,029-square-foot colonial-style home. Five bedrooms, 2/1 baths. Hardwood floors, three fireplaces, stainless steel kitchen appliances, fully stocked sex dungeon. Asking price ... wait, what?

That's correct. According to CBS Philly, there's a home on Maple Glen, Pa., up for sale, and one of the selling points is the basement is straight out of "50 Shades" Christian Grey's dreams.

Realtor Melissa Leonard told CBS the basement is a “private adult sexual oasis,” fully stocked with whips, chains, a sex swing, among other things. The home will be sold fully furnished, but the new owner could convert it back to a regular boring basement, she said.

The asking price is $750,000, by the way. And if you're just interested in a visit, it's an Air B&B rental (some photos not safe for work).

Want to see some pictures (safe for work)? See the listing here.

