The Cleveland Division of FBI is seeking the public's help locating a man wanted for robbing a bank Monday morning.

The robber left important clues behind: his name and address.

Police say a man entered the U.S. Bank and handed a cashier a note demanding cash.

The teller complied and the suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash.

The FBI told the CBS affiliate in Cleveland, WOIO, that the demand note was written on a piece of paper that included the name and address of 54-year-old Michael Harrell.

Law enforcement is still looking for Harrell.

