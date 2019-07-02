ONTARIO, Canada — Bingo is only a game?

Don't tell these ladies.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported a brawl broke out Tuesday at a long-term care facility in Rideau Lakes, Ontario. The fight broke out when a 79-year-old woman sat in a seat usually occupied by an 86-year-old woman.

The two women, clearly just as feisty as "The Golden Girls," got into a physical altercation. When other residents got involved, it turned into a brawl.

Police had to be called to restore order.

No charges were filed, the CBC said.

