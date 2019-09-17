NORFOLK, Virginia — One couple in Norfolk made off with handfuls of clothes from a thrift retailer -- but they chose to use the five-finger discount.

Thrift Store USA posted photos on their Facebook page of a man and woman accused of stealing several clothing items from the retailer. The store also posted a video of the couple making their getaway on a moped.

The pair were both wearing distinctive clothing.

The woman wore a red-striped backpack and wore a hanger around her neck. She also donned a 'Hello Kitty' helmet when she got on the moped. The man was a Pittsburgh Steelers jacket at the time of the theft.

The store is located on East Little Creek Road.

RELATED: Man wearing oxygen mask, wielding knife robs Domino's in Suffolk

RELATED: Driver robs McDonald's drive-thru at gunpoint in Newport News