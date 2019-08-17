MILWAUKEE — A brewery in Wisconsin is recalling some beer because it fears the bottles may explode.
Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee posted a warning on its Facebook page about its My Turn Junk brew. It said the wild yeast from the cherries used in the beer may continue to ferment, building up pressure in the bottles and possibly causing them to explode.
Customers are told to refrigerate or dispose of the beer.
The beer itself is safe to drink, the brewery said.
It is offering refunds to those who bought the beer.
What other people are reading right now:
- Peter Fonda, 'Easy Rider' star, dead at 79
- 2nd woman accused of scamming couple by promising adoption
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. aboard plane that ran off runway and caught fire
- He awoke to the sound of breaking glass. Then he shot and killed the person who broke in
- ‘Born out of wedlock’ policy used to deny 1-year-old citizenship because her parents are gay
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.