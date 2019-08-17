MILWAUKEE — A brewery in Wisconsin is recalling some beer because it fears the bottles may explode.

Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee posted a warning on its Facebook page about its My Turn Junk brew. It said the wild yeast from the cherries used in the beer may continue to ferment, building up pressure in the bottles and possibly causing them to explode.

Customers are told to refrigerate or dispose of the beer.

The beer itself is safe to drink, the brewery said.

It is offering refunds to those who bought the beer.

