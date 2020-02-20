NEW YORK — Animal rights advocates have lost a bid to get a Bronx Zoo elephant declared to have human-like rights and transferred to a sanctuary.

But a judge said the case for sending the pachyderm to a sanctuary was “extremely persuasive.”

Bronx Judge Alison Tuitt on Tuesday dismissed the Nonhuman Rights Project’s petition arguing that Happy the elephant is “unlawfully imprisoned” at the zoo where she has lived since 1977. She has been kept separate from other elephants for more than a decade.

Zoo Director Jim Breheny said the ruling keeps Happy in a place providing her with “excellent care.”

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter