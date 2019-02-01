Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The Gladstone Police Department in Oregon posted a video on its Facebook page of a man using a pair of bolt cutters to steal a bike that's chained.

Oh, and the bike was in front of the police station.

As the video goes on, we see a police officer walk outside with a stun gun and confront the oblivious offender  After seeing he's caught redhanded, the suspect surrenders and is taken into custody.

The video has gone viral, with more than 232,000 views.

