Cat lovers: Submit your cat videos for Quarantine Cat Film Festival

TAMPA, Fla. — Cat ladies, cat gentlemen - this is your moment, your time to shine.

Row House Cinema is hosting the "Quarantine Cat Film Fest" to help support independent movie theaters. The request is simple: submit your best cat videos to this link before May 15.

Winners get cash prizes and their video showcased in the virtual festival. Set for June 19, the "Quarantine Cat Film Fest" will benefit about 100 Indie cinemas in the U.S. and Canada, including the Tampa Theatre.

According to organizers, the festival will be comprised exclusively of videos submitted by cat owners.

"This 70-minute long compilation will be the most purr-fect, a-meow-zing, and totally fur-tastic cat videos anyone has ever seen!"

If that doesn't set your whiskers twitching, feline fanatics also have four categories to choose from when submitting videos: Cutest, Funniest, Bravest, and Most Loving.

There will also be a Best of Show award.

According to the guidelines, submissions will be judged by the topmost cat experts, who are unsurprising, "very opinionated."

So, go forward cat lovers, and share with the world the beauty of the domesticated tabby. Take that, dogs!

