Why did the chicken nugget cross the railroad tracks? Well... in this case it didn't make it across.
A sunny Friday afternoon led to a nugget catastrophe in the heart of downtown Newport after boxes upon boxes of frozen chicken nuggets were strewn about the streets at the intersection of Main Street and Woodlawn.
PHOTOS: Chicken nuggets spilled across Downtown Newport
Downtown had to be effectively shut down for several hours after a train collided with a tractor trailer carrying the refrigerated nuggets.
Thankfully, no one was hurt in the crash, but the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said the nuggets will need to be cleaned up.
