Why did the chicken nugget cross the railroad tracks? Well... in this case it didn't make it across.

A sunny Friday afternoon led to a nugget catastrophe in the heart of downtown Newport after boxes upon boxes of frozen chicken nuggets were strewn about the streets at the intersection of Main Street and Woodlawn.

PHOTOS: Chicken nuggets spilled across downtown Newport

Downtown had to be effectively shut down for several hours after a train collided with a tractor trailer carrying the refrigerated nuggets.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the crash, but the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said the nuggets will need to be cleaned up.

