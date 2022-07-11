The deer was confused and startled but a team at the church was able to safely lure him out of the building and back outside.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith church had an unexpected guest during Sunday morning's service.

At East Side Baptist, a deer crashed through one of the glass doors and ran through the children's area of the church which consisted of slides and obstacle courses.

Thankfully the kids had just left the play area and they were in their Sunday school classrooms when the deer came charging through.

The deer was confused and startled but did not appear injured, according to leaders at the church.

A team with the church was able to stay calm and safely lure the deer out of the building and back outside.

