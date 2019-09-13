RICHMOND, Va. — One mom got an unexpected surprise when she looked at the ultrasound for her baby.

The 17-year-old mother said she was a bit "scared" by the ultrasound, which showed what appeared to be a baby demon's face, Metro reports.

The midwife reassured her the baby was healthy.

She wrote, "Most babies hide from the camera," WOFL reports. She finished the now-viral post with, "I love this devil baby so much already."

Fox News reports the post had been shared more than 16,000 times.

Some people reportedly doubted the authenticity of the photo. Fox reports she said, "Some people from the internet thought she was fake, but that's my real-life baby there."

She also said she and the father of the child were laughing at the scan because they weren't expecting the "demon" appearance or for the child to be a girl. Two of the other children the father has are boys.

RELATED: Oh, baby! Mother gives birth to twins 11 weeks apart

RELATED: Mother shares her journey with grief after losing sextuplet

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter