DENVER — A woman who put a sign in her front yard says it was not a threat to hurt or kill dogs who poop in her yard.

KCNC in Denver reports Sherry Morris, whose sign contained obscenities and mentioned "poisoned meatballs" and "paw-crushing traps," says the dog poop problem in her neighborhood is "out of control."

“These are the kind of inconsiderate [expletive] that should never own or walk dogs,” the sign reads. “News flash, none of us want your dog [expletive] or [expletive] in our yards.”

Neighbors, however, were less sympathetic. Some left doggie droppings on her sidewalk, others hung bags of waste from the sign and a tree.

Morris is unrepentant about her sign.

“If someone has a better idea, I’m open to suggestions,” she said.

