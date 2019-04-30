FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — This just in from the "We can't make this stuff up" files.

A Domino worker in Friendswood has been charged with assaulting his co-worker for revealing a spoiler for "Avengers: Endgame."

Justin Gregory Surface, 33, was issued a citation for assault, Friendswood police say.

You read that right. The suspect is a grown man.

"Avengers: Endgame" shattered the record for biggest opening weekend with an estimated $350 million in ticket sales domestically and $1.2 billion globally.

