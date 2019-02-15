CINCINNATI — Cocaine can be deadly, but someone took the connection to a new level.

On Jan. 24, Freddy, a drug-detecting dog with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, was working in Cincinnati at an express consignment when he alerted inspectors to a package from Canada marked "decorative tombstone."

An X-ray showed inconsistencies, so the inspectors opened it up and found a tombstone made of a resin-like material. The back of the stone was easily removable, and officers found the stone was hollow and packed with a white powder.

Freddy the drug-detecting dog works in Cincinnati.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The powder tested positive for cocaine.

Customs officials said they recently found other shipments of cocaine smuggled in documents, piston heads, and wheels.

