WAUKESHA, Wis. — While you may have had an interesting start to your new year, it probably doesn't compete with a woman who woke up to a stranger sleeping next to her dog.

Police say an unknown man walked into the home through an unlocked side door around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to CBS affiliate WDJT.

The homeowner called 911 to report a stranger was sleeping next to her Mastiff in the living room and may have come in through an unlocked door.

Police made contact with the man who was heavily intoxicated after celebrating New Year's Eve. Police reports say he accidentally went inside the wrong home and fell asleep next to the dog.

He was returned to where he lives with his mom, and no complaints were filed.

