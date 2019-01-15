A woman in China has a rare ear condition where she can’t hear men’s voices.

The woman suffered from a form of low-frequency hearing loss called reverse lobe hearing loss, according to a specialist from the Qianpu Hospital.

Reverse-lobe hearing loss makes a person unable to hear low-pitch noises, the UK's Business Insider reported. The condition also affects how a person hears vowels.

Hearing loss can be caused by a variety of factors, including heredity diseases, infections, certain drugs and exposure to loud music, according to the World Health Organization.

In the woman’s case, doctors believe stress may have caused her to get the disorder. She is expected to make a full recovery with some rest, according to Newsweek.

The condition only affects about 3,000 people in North America. However, the World Health Organization said around 466 million people around the world have some sort of hearing loss.

Note: The picture used for the still image in this story is a file photo.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.