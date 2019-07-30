GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 79-year-old woman has been sentenced to 10 days in jail. Her crime? Feeding stray cats.

CBS affiliate KDKA in Pittsburgh reports Nancy Segula lives in Garfield Heights, Ohio, where it is illegal to feed stray cats.

Police said she continued to feed the cats despite several warnings, so a magistrate has sentenced her to 10 days at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Her family says the sentence is too harsh.

“I’m sure people hear about the things that happen downtown in that jail. Not a lot of good things at all and they are going to let my 79-year-old mother go there?” her son Dave Pawlowski said.

She is to report to jail by Aug. 11.

A judge, however, has ordered another hearing, Cleveland.com reports. Judge Jennifer Weiler says she wants to hear from all sides of the case before deciding if there is an alternative to jail time.

What other people are reading right now:



►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.