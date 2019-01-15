Phoenix firefighters helped a man out of a storm drain near Indian School Road and 67th Avenue Tuesday morning. He was naked when he came out of the hole, as captured by Sky 12.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the man was in an 18-inch drain, but it's not clear how he got in there, or why he was not wearing clothes.

He climbed up a firefighters' ladder out of the pipe in the middle of 67th Avenue just before 11 a.m.

An air-conditioning worker at a nearby school heard the man shouting from a storm drain in the school's parking lot and alerted authorities.