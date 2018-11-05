SOUTH CAROLINA — It looks a little creepy! A fish was caught off the South Carolina coast with what looks like human teeth.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the fish which is also known as a convict fish because of its black and white stripes.

The fish known as a Sheepsheard has human-like incisors and molars to help crush its food.

And if you’re trying to reel one in the fish likes to hang out near rocks, jetties, reefs, and even bridges. It also likes to eat shrimp and oysters.

© 2018 WFMY