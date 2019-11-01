The Flat Earth International Conference is hitting the high seas.

The organization, which is composed of people who believe the world is not a globe, is going to hold a Flat Earth Cruise next year.

There are no details about the cruise yet, which is advertised on a web page for the group's conference this year in Toronto.

There's an interesting twist to this, of course: Cruise ships use GPS satellites to navigate. Satellites that ... yes, depend on the world being round.

Henik Keijer, a former cruise ship captain, told The Guardian that GPS alone is proof we're on a globe because it takes 24 of them positioned around the Earth to provide accurate positional and navigational information.

“A minimum of three satellites are required to determine a position. But someone located on the other side of the Earth would also like to know their position, so they also require a certain number of satellites," Keijer said. “Had the Earth been flat, a total of three satellites would have been enough to provide this information to everyone on Earth. But it is not enough, because the Earth is round.”

The Flat Earth International Conference still maintains the Earth is flat and claims it has "extensive experimentation, analysis, and research" to back up those claims.

So will the group sail off the edge of the Earth on their cruise? Unlikely, even if you believe the world is flat. The group says that's because the world is "a circular disk with Antarctica serving as an ice wall barrier."

