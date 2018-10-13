City leaders in Savannah, Ga., want to know who the comedians are.

Someone stuck googly eyes on a statue of Revolutionary War hero Nathaniel Greene, but they aren't amused. In fact, they want the vandals caught.

"It may look funny but harming our historic monuments and public property is no laughing matter, in fact, it's a crime," the city said on Facebook.

They are asking for anyone with information to call Savannah police.

