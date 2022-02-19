Homeless man drives off in Atlanta Fire paramedic unit, crashes into parked vehicle

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m.

ATLANTA — Police are looking for a homeless man who allegedly made off with an Atlanta Fire truck.

A spokesperson with Atlanta Fire said the man got a hold of Paramedic Unit 16 just before 4:30 p.m. He hit a parked car when he drove off and fled west on Neal Street.

There are only minor damages to the vehicle and no one was hurt.

Fire officials said the Atlanta Police Department is investigating the incident.