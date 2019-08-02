An Indiana prison inmate’s plans to escape fell through the same time he came crashing down from the jail’s ceiling.

WLKY-CBS Louisville reported Blaze Ayers, 28, climbed through the jail’s ceiling, fell to the ground and was tased by officers.

The whole situation was captured on surveillance video.

"He climbed up on top of the countertop, on top of the cabinets, and then through the ceiling tiles," Chris Everhart, Jackson County Jail Commander told WLKY. "The officers were following the damage of the ceiling, and they heard the ceiling tiles falling and they saw, I think, a leg fall through."

Ayers was booked into jail in late December for failing to appear in court for a misdemeanor battery charge. After an attempt to escape he could be facing more time behind bars, WLKY said.

