Flamingo found in Kentucky lake likely displaced due to Hurricane Idalia

Officials with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife said the bird was likely picked up from the Yucatan Peninsula.

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Flamingos aren't native to Kentucky, but one was recently spotted at Cave Run Lake, just south of Morehead.

Officials with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife said it was likely displaced from the Yucatan Peninsula during Hurricane Idalia. Yes, you read that right.

Kentucky isn't the only state to have unusual sightings of the pink bird in the wake of Idalia either. Flamingo sightings have also been reported across the southeast and into Ohio.

Despite having been picked up by a hurricane, video of the bird appears to show it's in good health, according to the department's Migratory Bird Program Coordinator John Brunjes.

Brunjes said the flamingo will eventually make its way back south and meet up with other flamingos before attempting the journey back home.

"We have seen this happen with other birds that pop up in Kentucky for a day or so and maybe up to a week before it's gone," he said. "Typically this will happen around Kentucky and Barkley lakes."

He added the last reported sighting of a flamingo in Kentucky was on Sept. 4 as it was seen flying back south.

