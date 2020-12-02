NEW YORK — Kentucky’s world-famous chicken chain, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and Crocs have partnered to create Kentucky Fried Chicken and Crocs Clogs and it debuted during the 2020 Spring New York Fashion Week.

Crocs are known to be some of the most comfortable shoes.

These Crocs are limited edition and there are two versions. The first, Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs Bucket Clog, is a sky-high, platform avant-garde version that Global artist, Me Love Me a Lot (MLMA) debuted while attending shows during New York Fashion Week on February 11. The second, Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs Classic Clog (a classic clog version), will be available for consumer purchase in spring 2020.

KFC

“Combining the unmistakable look of our world-famous fried chicken and signature KFC bucket, with the unparalleled comfort and style of Crocs, these shoes are what fried chicken footwear dreams are made of,” said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO.

The Crocs feature a realistic Kentucky Fried Chicken pattern and a nod to the iconic red-striped bucket, they’re sure to fulfill all your finger-lickin’ fashion dreams. And don’t forget the sides – this clog also comes with two removable, chicken-scented Jibbitz™ charms that look like a fried chicken drumstick. This tasty collaboration of American icons is truly an Original Recipe® for success.

“As Crocs continues to create new, unexpected brand collaborations, we’re thrilled with this ‘bucket list’ partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken that will bring fans an unbelievably fun and fashionable take on our classic clog,” said Terence Reilly, Crocs SVP and CMO. “We’re honored to feature this fashion-forward style between two iconic American brands at one of New York’s biggest weeks in fashion that promises to surprise and delight consumers around the globe.”

This limited edition collab will be available in unisex sizes, the Kentucky Fried Chicken® X Crocs™ Classic Clog will retail for $59.99 USD. Fans can sign up on Crocs.com to be the first to receive a reminder when the limited-edition fried chicken footwear is available for sale this spring.

RELATED: KFC to test plant-based chicken

RELATED: KFC to eliminate nonreusable plastic containers

RELATED: Finger Lickin’: Colonel Sanders to hit select store shelves as Funko Pop! Vinyl figure

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.