WEST MONROE, Louisiana -- A West Monroe man is accused of filing a false report with law enforcement after he contacted the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office about a stabbing.

Deputies responding to Lynette Drive on the call reported meeting Michael L. Auttonberry, age 59, at the door. He was cursing deputies and "people who were obviously not there," according to the report.

Police say Auttonberry was not calm or cooperating and had to be placed in handcuffs for officer safety. After an examination, officers concluded Auttonberry had not been stabbed in the head by an axe as he originally stated.

The suspect reportedly asked deputies to search his home because there were intruders in his room.

No persons were located, but deputies did find an open brown paper bag containing approximately one gram of suspected methamphetamine. A later search of Auttonberry yielded a pill bottle containing approximately one gram of suspected meth.

"Michael stated ghosts or intruders placed the methamphetamine on him, then stated they were currently climbing out the window nearby, which was not accurate," the report states. "OPSO HQ confirmed tonight's complaint was called into 911 by Michael, as well as several other complaints which were unfounded upon investigation."

Auttonberry was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on Wednesday on charges of criminal mischief to give false police report and possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

