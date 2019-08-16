NOKOMIS, Fla. — Sarasota County detectives arrested a Venice man accused of stealing wine, cheese dip and car from a garage.

Deputies say they initially came to the Nokomis neighborhood just before 8 a.m. for reports of a suspicious person.

Joseph Valderrama was found standing near a disabled car with yellow stains on his shirt, deputies say. Deputies say they had just received reports of a nearby garage being burglarized, where two bottles of wine and cheese dip were taken from the fridge.

A car was taken and found locked in the driveway and the other was left covered in cheese, according to deputies. Deputies say they found the keys to the stolen car covered in cheese inside the fridge.

He faces burglary and vehicle theft charge and remains in the Sarasota County Jail on a $10,500 bond.

