HOUSTON — The Southgate-area resident asked an undercover officer to have sex with his dogs, according to HPD.

Houston police arrested a man in the ritzy Southgate neighborhood Thursday in a bizarre case.

Investigators say the suspect was posting on an internet forum for bestiality.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was arrested at his home and charged with mistreatment and/or neglect of animals.

His three dogs were taken as evidence and turned over to BARC.

