RANDOLPH COUNTY - Despite consistent warnings from local and state officials to stay out of the water – not to mention the floating fire ants and snakes! – a man decided to promenade his horse through the floodwaters in Randolph County.

WFMY News 2's crews were out in the area doing live reports about the high water and flooding when this man casually rode his horse through the back of the shot.

Probably don't try this at home....Governor Roy Cooper urged people to stay off the roads if possible and told evacuees not to try and return home at this point at his Monday press conference.

Florence made landfall as a Category 1 near Wrightsville Beach Friday morning around 7:15. The Triad saw the worst of the storm Sunday night and Monday morning. Much of the Triad saw 3 to 6 inches of rain with heavier amounts south according to the WFMY News 2 weather team. Montgomery County saw up to 10 inches in parts.

Please stay out of the floodwater!

Editor's Note: Some folks in the comments of our Facebook post have been saying this man is named Little Jim and was out checking on everyone. If anyone knows Little Jim, tell him to give us a call!

© 2018 WFMY