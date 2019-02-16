RANDLEMAN, N.C. — It's probably not a report police get very often--tracking down suspects who robbed a man of his pants. The man told police he was robbed while meeting a woman for sex.

Police in Randleman say they're searching for man who along with another man robbed 37year-old Christopher Hancock of his pants. Hancock also told investigators he had $10,000 in the pants when they were stolen.

Hancock said he and his girlfriend have an open relationship, which includes having sex with other people. He said they went to a woman's house and his plan was to have sex with her, Randleman police confirms in a news release.

After arriving at the house, Hancock said he went upstairs with the woman, and his girlfriend remained downstairs on the couch. Once he and the woman got into a bedroom, they undressed. Hancock said that's when two men started punching and choking him. One man choked him until he passed out, Hancock told police.

Hancock said when he awoke, the men and his pants containing the $10,000 were gone. He said he grabbed another pair of pants, ran downstairs and left the house, the report states.

The incident happened around 10:20 a.m. on January 28.

Police have arrested 23-year-old, Bryce Mason. He's facing several charges including robbery and assault by strangulation. Gracelynn Brandeberry is also facing charges, related to the case, for accessory after the fact, giving false information on the identity of Mason, who she is dating, according to police.

Bryce Mason, Gracelynn Brandeberry facing charges involving theft of man pants along with $10K cash reported missing.

Randleman PD

Police say they're still looking for Brandon Cooke, 23.

Brandon Cook | Photo: Randleman PD

There was no other information has been released about the incident.

