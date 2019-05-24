A man in Massachusetts says he came home to find someone had been in his house, but nothing was missing. In fact, the place was better off than when he left it.

Nate Roman posted his story on Facebook. He says when he came home, he found the beds were made, the rugs were vacuumed and the toilets cleaned.

“You could smell the cleaning chemicals,” Roman told CBS affiliate WBZ-TV. “I could tell something was wrong so I started looking around the house, and I found that my bathrooms had been cleaned.”

And the cleaning didn't stop there.

CBS Boston

"My son’s room has never looked better. It is now back to its original state,” Roman told WBZ-TV.

He said there was no video of the intruder even though he has cameras. He added he has a burglar alarm but forgot to arm it.

“It was a tense couple of days, just worried,” Roman said. “Just cause someone was in the house. It’s like I’ve been waiting to open a cabinet and find that creepy artifact you know.”

He said he suspects a cleaning service made a visit to the wrong address. It was the toilet paper roses that left no doubt.

“It was really the roses that really got me thinking that some professional cleaner had accidentally stumbled into my house,” Roman told WBZ-TV. “If I was going to judge the quality of a toilet paper rose I would call this high quality.”

Roman says the only thing they didn't clean was the kitchen, something he described as "a little disappointing."

CBS Boston

