WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore — A homeless Oregon man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison after admitting to sexually abusing a horse named Ellie.

According to CBS affiliate KOIN, in April 2018, the horse's owner found Ellie tied up in a different way than when she left. The owner's daughter, a veterinarian, suspected the animal had been sexually assaulted, so she took samples.

KPTV reports Kenneth Duyck supplied DNA, which matched the samples taken at the scene.

Duyck later pleaded guilty to sexual assault of an animal -- among other charges, according to the Oregonian.

He has been banned from owning domestic animals for 15 years and has to register as a sex offender, according to the newspaper.

