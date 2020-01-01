No one knows who created it or why, but a 2.2-mile-long carving in the Australian Outback remains one of the greatest mysteries in modern art.
A pilot flying over south-central Australia in 1998 discovered the geoglyph of an aboriginal hunter, now dubbed the Marree Man. The mystery gained new life in 2016 when the namesake town deepened the carved lines to keep the figure from eroding, according to CNN.
NASA also just shared a new satellite image of the carving on Dec. 29, 2019.
The agency said the restoration team also created wind grooves, which are designed to trap water and encourage the growth of vegetation.
The origins of the Marree Man are still up for debate despite a local businessman offering a $5,000 Australian dollars cash reward in 2018 for anyone with information about its creator.
Some people believe an artist living in Alice Springs created the geoglyph while others think the creator was an American.
What other people are reading right now:
- 750 soldiers deploy to Middle East after U.S. Embassy attack in Iraq
- Pope Francis apologizes after slapping woman's hand when she yanks his arm
- Magic Kingdom reaches max capacity on New Year's Eve
- Man shot during celebratory gunfire on Gandy Beach, investigators say
- New Florida laws going into effect Jan. 1
- Greyhound to offer free bus rides homes for runaway kids and teens
- Disney offers Florida residents 4-day tickets for $49 per day
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter