Math comes in handy in the most unusual ways.

KREM in Spokane, Wash., reports the state is having difficulties because people are stealing certain mile marker signs.

Mile 69, that is.

(If you don't know the significance of the number, you'll just have look it up. We're a family-friendly website.)

So to address the issue, KREM reports the Washington State Department of Transportation has come up with a mathematical solution.

Instead of 69, the signs will now read "Mile 68.9."

The agency has had success with a similar problem after using "Mile 419.9" to replace Mile 420 signs.

THAT one we can explain here: 420 is a number associated with marijuana use.

